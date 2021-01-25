Cycling, riding, walking routes wanted for new country park

Published: 5:30 AM January 25, 2021

A family cycling trail is being considered as part of activites to offer at a new country park on the outskirts of Norwich.

Broadland District Council purchased the 140 acre area of woodland between Horsford and Felthorpe with money from The Greater Norwich Growth Board with the aim to develop it into a country park.

The council negotiated with the landowners of Houghen Plantation to buy the site last year.

The land was chosen as it is accessible for thousands of residents to enjoy nature through a range of routes suitable for walking, running, cycling and horse riding.

Funding is available to develop routes suitable for family and beginner cyclists, which are among the questions in a council survey around amenities for the park.

Councillor Jo Copplestone, Broadland District Council cabinet member for economic development, said: " This is a very exciting project to provide and maintain quality green space for Broadland residents.

"Spending time exploring nature can contribute massively to improving mental health, fitness and wellbeing.

"Broadland District Council’s preservation of this site will ensure that this and future generations have the opportunity to benefit from this wonderful location.”

The council is working with a number of groups including Norfolk Wildlife Trust and Norwich Family Cycling on the project.

Norwich Family Cycling works with local communities and families to help them feel more confident and have space to enjoy riding a bike.

A Broadland District Council spokesman said: "They [Norwich Family Cycling] have a lot of experience in working with cycling projects, including teaching adults and children to learn to ride, running children’s and family cycling activities and rides, and developing confidence to cycle on and off road.

"There are also volunteers helping us with extensive experience of creating trails to ensure that any trails are properly developed in line with appropriate standards, to provide enjoyable cycling experiences for family cycling.

"We will also be working with walking and horse rider groups, nature groups, schools, community groups and many others interested in using a vibrant green space which can be enjoyed in different ways."

Members of the public can have their say by taking part in an online survey.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KQG9HYS to complete the survey.