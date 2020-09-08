Search

Norwich bandmates launch podcast to hat-trick of top guests

PUBLISHED: 12:04 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 08 September 2020

Alfie Britcher and Billy Dunthorne, band mates and now co-hosts of the Revere End podcast. Picture: Maisie Dunthorne

Alfie Britcher and Billy Dunthorne, band mates and now co-hosts of the Revere End podcast. Picture: Maisie Dunthorne

A new Norwich City fan podcast started by two football loving musicians has scored a hat-trick of top guests since launching during lockdown.

Norwich band The Revere is made up of Matt Williamson, Billy Dunthorne, Cameron and Alfie Britcher. Picture: Gordon WoolcockNorwich band The Revere is made up of Matt Williamson, Billy Dunthorne, Cameron and Alfie Britcher. Picture: Gordon Woolcock

Billy Dunthorne and Alfie Britcher, who are half of the band The Revere, decided to channel their boredom into creating a podcast about their shared love of the Canaries and Norwich life.

In the 15 episodes they have recorded, the pair have interviewed former City star and ex-England international Matt Jarvis, Robbie Knox of Soccer AM and former EDP sports writer Michael Bailey.

The pair said the interviews had all been ‘pinch me’ moments.

Mr Britcher, 19, said: “To say after 15 episodes we would have been able to get Matt Jarvis, Michael Bailey, Robbie Knox, I would not believe it.

Band mates from The Revere Alfie Britcher, and Billy Dunthorne record their Norwich City podcast. Picture: MaisieBand mates from The Revere Alfie Britcher, and Billy Dunthorne record their Norwich City podcast. Picture: Maisie

“We’re not looking at how many people are downloading it, we’re getting these people on because we want to learn about their lives and we have the pleasure of finding out that story.”

The pair, who are from Sprowston, became friends after Mr Britcher came aboard as the band’s bassist, which he was taught by Mr Dunthorne.

The Revere band also includes Matt Williamson and Mr Britcher’s brother Cameron, who together released their first single in 2019.

Asides from music, what brings the group together is their love of football - with the pair sitting next to each other in the Snake Pit.

Mr Dunthorne said the aim of the podcast was to find guests who did not usually appear on podcasts and have a good chat.

The 22 year old said; “Football is the glue that keeps the band together. It’s the thing we do away from the band. We sit next to each other at the football.

“We needed a bassist, the band is built on friendship and needed someone we all got on with. We felt we can learn to be better musicians but you cannot learn to be better mates.”

The group said the pandemic had cancelled a number of gigs and postponed them playing their first festival scene, but they had been able to headline a show at the Waterfront and play an acoustic set at Carrow Road before lockdown.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, they started recording the podcast separately over the internet, allowing for their guests to dial in without having to travel to Norwich.

Saturday’s podcast following the Canaries loss to Luton was the first time they have been able to meet in person to record it.

To listen search the Revere End Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

