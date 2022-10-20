Join for the launch of new Norwich arts collective

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is Luke Sanger of Electronic Sound - Credit: Electronic Sound

A group of East Anglian creatives have come together to form a new arts collective in Norwich.

Six Norwich residents have formed Even, after being in search of one common goal: to find a space for creative communities to grow, hoping "to be of service to the local artistic community".

The launch event for Even is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22 - Credit: Supplied by Even

Join Miranda Mungai, Louie Rice, Henry Jackson Newcomb, Jonathan P. Watts, Oliver Payne and James Hardie this Saturday as they launch their new venture and present five acts including performance, a film screening, synthesised landscapes, projections, electro acoustic noise, self made instruments and more.

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is Vostok - Credit: Joe Cottiss

Having all worked in events production both professionally and voluntarily whilst working on their own practices, the group intend to put on a series of events in spaces throughout the city, with the long-term aim to find a venue of their own.

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is a still from Reading Time by Charles de Agustin - Credit: Charles de Agustin

Jonathan P. Watts, a member of Even, says: "Even is a working group of artists, promoters and producers who have met through a shared realisation that there are very few venues and spaces in Norwich which cater for experimental, outsider or fringe arts.

"We have identified the need for a permanent, year-round home for experimental music, art and film in Norwich, that offers affordable and accessible space to artists and audiences."

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22, with tickets on sale here. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door.