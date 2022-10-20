Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Join for the launch of new Norwich arts collective

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:53 PM October 20, 2022
Pictured is Luke Sanger of Electronic Sound

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is Luke Sanger of Electronic Sound - Credit: Electronic Sound

A group of East Anglian creatives have come together to form a new arts collective in Norwich.

Six Norwich residents have formed Even, after being in search of one common goal: to find a space for creative communities to grow, hoping "to be of service to the local artistic community". 

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22

The launch event for Even is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22 - Credit: Supplied by Even

Join Miranda Mungai, Louie Rice, Henry Jackson Newcomb, Jonathan P. Watts, Oliver Payne and James Hardie this Saturday as they launch their new venture and present five acts including performance, a film screening, synthesised landscapes, projections, electro acoustic noise, self made instruments and more. 

Pictured is Vostok

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is Vostok - Credit: Joe Cottiss

Pictured is Vostok

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is Vostok - Credit: Joe Cottiss

Having all worked in events production both professionally and voluntarily whilst working on their own practices, the group intend to put on a series of events in spaces throughout the city, with the long-term aim to find a venue of their own.

Pictured is a still from Reading Time by Charles de Agustin

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22. Pictured is a still from Reading Time by Charles de Agustin - Credit: Charles de Agustin

Jonathan P. Watts, a member of Even, says: "Even is a working group of artists, promoters and producers who have met through a shared realisation that there are very few venues and spaces in Norwich which cater for experimental, outsider or fringe arts. 

"We have identified the need for a permanent, year-round home for experimental music, art and film in Norwich, that offers affordable and accessible space to artists and audiences."

The launch event is taking place at Chantry Hall in Norwich on October 22, with tickets on sale here. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door. 

Arts & Culture
Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam run Norfolk Daily Fresh on Magdalen Road, they are currently expand

Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident

Norwich Live News

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_whistlefishcourt_norwich_oct22

City cars damaged after being covered in paint stripper

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon