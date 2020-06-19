Search

Advanced search

New Norfolk care home to open on Monday

PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 19 June 2020

Jochen Self has converted his home at Mulbarton into a care home. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Jochen Self has converted his home at Mulbarton into a care home. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Ian Burt Photography

A new care home looking after residents with learning disabilities will open its doors to its first residents on Monday.

Winnie Payling (registered manager) and Jochen Self (managing director) will be opening their new care home in Mulbarton on Monday. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyWinnie Payling (registered manager) and Jochen Self (managing director) will be opening their new care home in Mulbarton on Monday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Jochen Self, director of Red Oaks Care Ltd, applied for planning permission to convert his bungalow, in Mulbarton, into a care home, trebling its size.

The new Red Oaks Care Home, in The Rosery, Mulbarton, has six ensuite rooms, a quiet room, orangery and a garden.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Self said he wanted to build a different style and model of caring.

Red Oaks Care in Mulbarton. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyRed Oaks Care in Mulbarton. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

He said: “I want the residents to get the a better value of life and staff get a better working environment.”

The team has also faced the added challenge of setting up during a global pandemic but have been given the go ahead by the Care Quality Commission who registered the care home on March 23.

The care home has also received plenty of supplies of personal protective equipment for its 18 members of staff.

In addition to the resident’s bedrooms there is an orangery where residents will be able to take part in activities such as arts and crafts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Woman stabbed to death in Norwich

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

STARTING XIs: Klose returns with Drmic and Pukki starting for City against Saints

Timm Klose plays for Norwich for the first time since August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24