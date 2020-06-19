New Norfolk care home to open on Monday

Jochen Self has converted his home at Mulbarton into a care home. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Ian Burt Photography

A new care home looking after residents with learning disabilities will open its doors to its first residents on Monday.

Winnie Payling (registered manager) and Jochen Self (managing director) will be opening their new care home in Mulbarton on Monday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Winnie Payling (registered manager) and Jochen Self (managing director) will be opening their new care home in Mulbarton on Monday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Jochen Self, director of Red Oaks Care Ltd, applied for planning permission to convert his bungalow, in Mulbarton, into a care home, trebling its size.

The new Red Oaks Care Home, in The Rosery, Mulbarton, has six ensuite rooms, a quiet room, orangery and a garden.

Mr Self said he wanted to build a different style and model of caring.

Red Oaks Care in Mulbarton. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Red Oaks Care in Mulbarton. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

He said: “I want the residents to get the a better value of life and staff get a better working environment.”

The team has also faced the added challenge of setting up during a global pandemic but have been given the go ahead by the Care Quality Commission who registered the care home on March 23.

The care home has also received plenty of supplies of personal protective equipment for its 18 members of staff.

In addition to the resident’s bedrooms there is an orangery where residents will be able to take part in activities such as arts and crafts.