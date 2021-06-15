Mural replaces empty unit hoardings on 'sad' looking street

Gallery

Published: 6:30 AM June 15, 2021

A striking new mural has supplanted the dreary hoardings formerly occupying the old BHS store on Norwich's St Stephens Street.

The mural, commissioned by Norwich's Business Improvement District (BID), is designed to enhance the "sad" looking streetscape and increase footfall to an area which in recent years has been dogged by closures and the appearance of "to let" signs on shopfronts.

A new mural on St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new mural on St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Well-known artist Andrew Wilson (whose artist name is "As One Art") secured the commission against four competitors, and completed the first phase of the three-part mural at the weekend.

He will be completing two more murals over the former Argos and Brighthouse hoardings in the next week.

According to Norwich BID's project officer Victoria Nieto Felipe, his mural application stood out because of the vibrant colours, bold design and his focus on Norwich's characters, landmarks and history. She explained that the the mural's chevrons, for example, reflect the roof of Norwich's iconic and much-loved market.

She said: "We've commissioned many "City of Stories" murals over the years to improve parts of the city, and we think this one on St Stephens Street will really improve the look of the area.

"All the empty units were making it look a bit sad.

- Credit: Archant

"We've worked alongside the estate agents and landlords, and they agree that attracting attention through the mural is a great way to encourage investment - and to let people know the units are very much empty and waiting to be occupied."

When the high street reopened in May, St Stephens Street had more empty units than independent shops.

Earlier this year, Professor Joshua Bamfield of the Centre for Retail Research admitted the street ran the risk of "feeling bland".

A new mural on St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new mural on St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new mural on St Stephens Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "The offering is beginning to look like something you can find anywhere - whether it's elsewhere in Norfolk or anywhere else in the UK - and that means you're not giving shoppers enough of a reason to go there."

But there are hopes the colour and diversity the mural now brings to the thoroughfare will overwrite this negative perception.

"The murals are intended to be temporary", Ms Felipe explained. "The real reason they are there is to attract business."

Previous Norwich "City of Stories" murals

Norwich BID's 2017 City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche

Norwich BID's 2017 City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche

Norwich BID mural 'City of Stories' by Poppy Cole on Ber Street in 2017 - Credit: Archant

Norwich BID's mural at Frankie & Benny's by Norwich Riverside - Credit: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Graffiti artist Knapple with her 2020 Black Lives Matter mural, following the death of George Floyd in America, after the original one was blacked over in a 'misunderstanding' by the council in the Pottergate underpass - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Star Wars-themed mural supporting the Black Lives Matter movement has appeared on Magdalen Street in Norwich, next to Anglia Square. It features a caricature of US president Donald Trump, Star Wars actors and BLM protest speaker John Boyega and references to the resistance in the sci-fi film franchise - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A mural which formed part part of Norwich "Get Walls" project, on the side of Bar Tapas in Exchange Street, Norwich - Credit: Simon Finlay

Norwich BID mural by Julia Allum on Pottergate - Credit: Archant