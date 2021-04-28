New look Captain Canary to take flight in Premier League
For generations he has been a familiar sight at Carrow Road, cheering on the boys from the sidelines and leading celebrations.
But now, after more than 25 years in his current form, Norwich City mascot Captain Canary will fly into the next season with a brand new look.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the mascot kept apart from supporters, with matches held behind closed doors throughout the promotion-winning campaign - with just a few exceptions during pilot events.
And like so many of us, Captain Canary will re-emerge from lockdown with a new image, with the mascot using the time to update his image ahead of his triumphant return to the touchline.
A club spokesman said: "We are really excited to launch the new Captain Canary, who has a friendly, approachable persona for our younger supporters.
"The new mascot has been created to be more energetic and active thanks to the new design, so keep an eye out for some mascot cartwheels at games in the future.
"With the current Captain Canary costume being in place for over 25 years, the club felt it was time to give our popular mascot an exciting new look ahead of our return to the Premier League.
The new Captain Canary will become the face of our Junior Canaries activity moving forward and the club is really looking forward to the day when our younger fans can finally meet him in person for some photos, hi-fives and even a spot of dancing!"
It will be the first time Captain Canary has been given a reboot since 1995, when he first pounded the touchline at Carrow Road.
During this time he has had a number of supporting cast members, including Splat the Cat, Camilla Canary and Aviva Lemur, but Captain Canary, but while these have come and gone, he has remained a constant.
He is not, however, the first mascot to represent the Canaries.
In 1980, the dynamic duo of Canary and Dumpling became official club mascots, having first appeared as cartoons in the Pink Un in the 1920s.
And in 1987 the Canary mascot costume was updated, before the emergence of Captain Canary in August 1995.