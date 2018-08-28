Search

New Lidl near Norwich set to open next month

PUBLISHED: 13:02 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 24 October 2018

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

A new budget supermarket near Norwich is due to open next month.

Plans for the Lidl store, on land north of Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston, were originally submitted in July 2016, with further details and a licensing application submitted to Broadland District Council in June this year.

At the time, planning papers said the store was “due to open by the start of 2019”, just a stone’s throw away from the existing Tesco Extra.

But the German chain confirmed on Wednesday that it would open in November - with a date set to be announced in the coming days.

The 18,000 square foot store will include 120 parking spaces, an in-store bakery and will create up to 40 jobs.

In January, Lidl announced it would be opening a store on the former Goff Petroleum Site on Aylsham Road - having just closed another supermarket just 400 metres down the road, on Copenhagen Way.

