News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Toy shop and vegan 'pick 'n' mix' open at Anglia Square in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:09 PM July 31, 2021    Updated: 12:22 PM July 31, 2021
Graham Rutherford, owner Ernie's Zero Waste, a plastic free, container free, ethical food store. Pic

Ernie's Zero Waste is moving from Magdalen Street to Anglia Square

A budget toy shop and zero-waste general store are moving into Anglia Square — adding to the list of "exciting" new lettings introduced in the spring.

Ernie's Zero Waste will take over 1,000 square feet of space at 24 Anglia Square, upgrading from its current spot down the road on Magdalen Street.

It will open on August 2, offering products which are entirely plastic-free and vegan.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglia Square. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The idea is a vegan "pick 'n' mix": You can take your own empty containers from home and fill up with their household cleaning products, toiletries and foodstuffs such as pasta and coffee. 

Meanwhile, after a successful stint of selling toys at home, Joe Sutton's Second-hand Toys has already opened at its Anglia Square site.

Mr Sutton will be buying and selling a mix of all toys — new and old — and wants to be able to help low-income families get the toys they deserve, especially at Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the shopping complex said: "Anglia Square is the perfect place to shop for a sustainable and ethical way of living."

Most Read

  1. 1 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  2. 2 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
  3. 3 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
  1. 4 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
  2. 5 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
  3. 6 Post-Latitude covid has made me realise pandemic has a long way to go
  4. 7 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 Woman crashed into two cars after drinking at friend's home, court hears
  6. 9 Despair over fly-tipping and rats in city suburb
  7. 10 Two men charged with aggravated burglary at used car lot
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Milton Keynes Dons Manager Russell Martin during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton K

Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
A new Co-op store being built on Fieldfare Way in Costessey. Picture: Danielle Booden

South Norfolk District Council | Video

Housing estate's new Co-op set to open this autumn

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe

Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus