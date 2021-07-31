Toy shop and vegan 'pick 'n' mix' open at Anglia Square in Norwich
A budget toy shop and zero-waste general store are moving into Anglia Square — adding to the list of "exciting" new lettings introduced in the spring.
Ernie's Zero Waste will take over 1,000 square feet of space at 24 Anglia Square, upgrading from its current spot down the road on Magdalen Street.
It will open on August 2, offering products which are entirely plastic-free and vegan.
The idea is a vegan "pick 'n' mix": You can take your own empty containers from home and fill up with their household cleaning products, toiletries and foodstuffs such as pasta and coffee.
Meanwhile, after a successful stint of selling toys at home, Joe Sutton's Second-hand Toys has already opened at its Anglia Square site.
Mr Sutton will be buying and selling a mix of all toys — new and old — and wants to be able to help low-income families get the toys they deserve, especially at Christmas.
A spokesperson for the shopping complex said: "Anglia Square is the perfect place to shop for a sustainable and ethical way of living."
