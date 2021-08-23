Access fears over new homes plans at old village school

Published: 4:31 PM August 23, 2021

Concerns have been raised over access problems in a village as plans have been lodged for new homes at the site of a former primary school.

A planning application has been received by Broadland District Council for four new homes at the Old School Playing Field in Green Lane West, Rackheath.

Dennis Jeans, of Bright Future Developments, is the applicant for the plans which would see two semi-detached buildings being constructed in the cul-de-sac.

The proposal is for the site adjacent to where 3,500 homes have been earmarked for Rackheath with a design and access statement saying there would be a shared frontage with "ample parking" for two plus cars per home.

Green Lane West in Rackheath - Credit: Google Maps

A neighbour, who lives in Green Lane West, said an additional eight cars would create safety problems when submitting a public comment to Broadland Council.

The letter to Broadland said: "Having four additional access points onto the road from the site does create issues. There is only a narrow footpath for pedestrians on the opposite side.

"In addition this is presently not well maintained, is overgrown and unable to be used so pedestrians are having to walk on the road.

"The cul-de-sac still suffers from vehicles parking up on the road presently-quite often opposite this site-and nothing has been done to resolve it which would again increase the safety risk that currently exists."

Fears were also raised over visibility issues for vehicles coming out onto the road from the proposed homes.

Rackheath Parish Council's planning committee has also objected to the plans, stating it goes against the village's Neighbourhood Plan.

A statement from the committee said: "The proposed scheme would lead to overdevelopment of the site resulting in cramped contrived form of development that is not sympathetic to the general pattern or character of development within the area."

But developers have said the access into the properties will fully comply with building regulations with level access.

The site has previous planning permission for two detached properties.

It has recently undergone a change from a through road connecting the Wroxham Road to a cul-de-sac following the completion of the Northern Distributor Road.