Can you give Dobbie the popular cemetery cat a new home?
- Credit: Dr Louise Stone
He has been a popular companion to cemetery mourners and visitors for many years and was a source of comfort to people struggling during Covid.
But Dobbie the cat, who has been well cared for by Earlham Cemetery staff, is looking for a new home for his senior years after suffering a mysterious eye infection from an abscess behind his left eye.
It is not known how he came to live at the cemetery but the feline became popular with visitors and would follow people round, enjoy being fussed, sunbathe on benches, explore woodland and sit in on services.
Dobbie's eye infection was spotted a week after Dr Louise Stone, a volunteer from Lost and Found Cats in Norwich charity, took him to Vets4Pets in Sprowston on June 27 when the cat was spotted acting strangely.
She said: "Dobbie is one of the sweetest little cats I have known. Everyone loves him and he has a fuss and a cuddle with him. He loves seeing people. He has become popular.
"I have heard from people about how much he helped them during lockdown because a lot of visitors used the cemetery more to walk around. People will miss him."
Dr Stone, 47, from near Bowthorpe Road, added the charity had been thinking of looking for a more comfortable home for Dobbie over the past year as "he entered his senior years".
The voluntary-led organisation was set up on Facebook around a decade ago and reunites owners with their missing pets.
It has spread across Norfolk and has 17,000 followers.
Lost and Found Cats in Norwich microchipped and put a collar on Dobbie in 2017.
His operation and treatment cost about £1,500 and half was raised through people connected to The Cemetery Cat Facebook page dedicated to Dobbie and the other half was raised through a gofundme appeal.
He is in a foster home but needs a permanent home and Dr Stone, 47, said Dobbie needed a place where there were people around on a regular basis and a safe pet protected garden.
He cannot live with dogs but can live with cats and children.
If you are interested in rehoming Dobbie, email Dr Stone on curie_us@yahoo.com and visit www.lostandfoundcatsnorwich.org