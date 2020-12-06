New garage with MoT testing opens in Norwich

Published: 8:02 AM December 6, 2020

Bush Tyres have opened a branch on the Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate in Norwich. - Credit: Bush Tyres

A new garage which offers MoT testing has opened in Norwich.

Bush Tyres has opened a third Norfolk outlet on Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate.

It comes after Broadland District Council granted the business full approval to turn a warehouse into a garage in June.

The new branch offers a wide range of services including tyres, brakes, ADAS calibration and MOT testing.

New jobs have also been created with 11 members of staff joining the team.

Ben Bush, director at Bush Tyres, said: "We feel very fortunate to be able to expand and open our new Norwich branch during the current pandemic, and are thrilled to be able create new jobs within the community as well as support local businesses and offer our services to the local area.”

You may also want to watch:

In Norfolk, Bush Tyres has garages at Honingham Thorpe and King's Lynn, as well as in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.