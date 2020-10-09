‘Our food parcels might help keep heads above water’ - new foodbank set up

A new foodbank has been launched amid concerns more people in Norwich will struggle to keep their families fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new foodbank has been launched at the Silver Road Community Centre. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

The new Silver Parcels foodbank, based at the Silver Road Community Centre in the north of the city, has been set up after volunteers saw how difficult parents were finding it to feed children healthy food during the summer holidays.

The centre had run a free packed lunches project and realised more families need help with food while they wait for benefits and pay cheques to come through.

So the volunteers decided to set up the Silver Parcels foodbank, which will support people from areas around Bull Close, Gertrude Road, Sprowston Road, Boundary Road and Magpie Road.

The centre created an Amazon wishlist and have spent the past two months collecting food and donations for the foodbank.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager at Silver Road Community Centre, said: “People in our community have been so generous and have helped us to make this possible.

“The volunteers we have are amazing and are putting their heart and soul into a project that is much needed in and around Sewell.

“It has been heart-breaking to say to some people you are not in our area for this project, but we do signpost to their nearest foodbank.

“In the 21st century, we all know that there shouldn’t be foodbanks but, with the furlough ending soon, we hope we are wrong, but there will be so many people out of work that our small food parcels might be the one thing that keeps their heads above water.

“We’d like to thank POD on Sprowston Road for their huge support and taking in donations for us. They have made us their charity for the year and they donate to us every week, CIM signs, Premier Print for our banner, our local police neighbourhood team, residents that have donated money to us, Harford Tescos, Morrisons, Sharon Sutton, Abby Erwin, Ben Carroll, Veronica Simpson and Siobhan Saunders.”

The foodbank, which is still keen for more donations, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Appointments to collect and have a parcel delivered can be made at hello@silverroadcc.org or on 07786 694325.