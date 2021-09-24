News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

New flights from Norwich Airport to Jersey

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:02 AM September 24, 2021   
Blue Islands will run a twice-weekly flight from Norwich Airport to Jersey.

Blue Islands will run a twice-weekly flight from Norwich Airport to Jersey. - Credit: Blue Islands

New direct flights from Norwich Airport to Jersey have been announced, costing from £100 per person return.

Blue Islands will run the twice-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays from May 24, 2022.

Tickets for the 355-mile flight can already be booked on the operator's website with return flights priced at around £100.

Amanda Burns, CEO of Visit Jersey, said: “Visit Jersey is delighted with this very positive announcement, which demonstrates the growing appeal of Jersey and provides a much needed connection from East Anglia."

Earlier this year Loganair announced it was scrapping its flights from Norwich to the Channel Island. 

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, added: “Jersey is a beautiful location and we’re delighted that Blue Islands is providing this twice-weekly link from Norwich Airport, creating new opportunities for short breaks, weekend escapes and the ever popular 10 and 11 night holiday durations."


Most Read

  1. 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  2. 2 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
  3. 3 New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day
  1. 4 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  2. 5 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
  3. 6 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
  4. 7 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  5. 8 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  6. 9 EastEnders star is coming to Norwich
  7. 10 See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hong Kong Chinese takeaway in Horsford has been slapped with a one-star hygiene rating

'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Norwich resident's windows crack after loud bang

Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter/Job centre sign

City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The driver didn't seem to notice the schoolgirl walking right beside the puddle, and soaked her through

Video

WATCH: Moment schoolgirl drenched by driver - but is it a crime?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon