New flights from Norwich Airport to Jersey

Published: 11:02 AM September 24, 2021

Blue Islands will run a twice-weekly flight from Norwich Airport to Jersey. - Credit: Blue Islands

New direct flights from Norwich Airport to Jersey have been announced, costing from £100 per person return.

Blue Islands will run the twice-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays from May 24, 2022.

Tickets for the 355-mile flight can already be booked on the operator's website with return flights priced at around £100.

Amanda Burns, CEO of Visit Jersey, said: “Visit Jersey is delighted with this very positive announcement, which demonstrates the growing appeal of Jersey and provides a much needed connection from East Anglia."

Earlier this year Loganair announced it was scrapping its flights from Norwich to the Channel Island.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, added: “Jersey is a beautiful location and we’re delighted that Blue Islands is providing this twice-weekly link from Norwich Airport, creating new opportunities for short breaks, weekend escapes and the ever popular 10 and 11 night holiday durations."



