Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:29 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 19 November 2018

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

A butcher shop in Norwich is to make way for a new fish and chip shop after permission was granted by council officers.

The former Norwich Halal Butcher, which is to be turned into a fish and chip shop. Picture: GoogleThe former Norwich Halal Butcher, which is to be turned into a fish and chip shop. Picture: Google

The new café and takeaway will be in the former Norwich Halal Butcher on Magdalen Street, with the decision to give it the green light made by officers at Norwich City Council on delegated authority.

The application was submitted in September on behalf of Babrul Matin, of a London-based company called Properteers Ltd, with the takeaway proposed to employ three full-time members of staff and two part-time.

It is proposed the takeaway, which will also operate as a café, will open seven days a week, from 10am until 11pm.

However, it will not be permitted to open until a ventilation system has been installed.

Stephen Little, the city council case officer who dealt with the application, said the new use would “maintain the vitality of the street”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video WATCH: Cyclist narrowly avoids being hit after jumping red light

A dashcam driver captured the moment of a near miss. Photo: Submitted

Should Norwich become car free? Campaign launched by man living with lung condition

Guildhall Hill. Photo: Antony Kelly

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide