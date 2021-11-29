New female peregrine falcon photographed at Norwich Cathedral

Edith, a new female peregrine falcon who has been seen at Norwich Cathedral, on the nesting platform. - Credit: Chris Skipper

Two Norfolk photographers have captured images of the new female peregrine falcon nesting at the Norwich Cathedral.

Chris and Kim Skipper captured photos of the new bird which has been seen visiting the building's spire since GA, the previous female falcon, died.

The Hawk and Owl Trust confirmed GA was found on the ground by a member of the public and was thought to have hit a stationary car on November 11, 2021.

GA, the female peregrine falcon, who recently died. - Credit: Chris Skipper

The following day, GA died having suffered neurological damage.

The new falcon, which the couple have nicknamed Edith, was seen on the spire and nesting platform within a few days of GA's death.

Mr Skipper, a photographer well-known for his pictures of the falcons, thinks the new falcon may have had a hand in the death.

He said: "We do not know what happened to GA but it is very unusual for an urban peregrine to land on the ground. My take is that Edith turned up and had a scuffle with GA.

"A peregrine is an apex predator and as long as the new falcon got the higher ground she could easily have knocked GA out of the sky.

"This is what happened when GA took over in 2016, she disposed of the old falcon and took the territory over.

The new female peregrine falcon has been nicknamed Edith by Kim and Chris Skipper. - Credit: Kim Skipper

"As I often, say peregrines very rarely die of old age."

Chris Skipper and wife Kim regularly head down to the cathedral to take stunning shots of the beautiful birds and even met at the cathedral while spotting the falcons.

They headed to the cathedral on November 23 to see the new falcon.

Mr Skipper added: "We first spotted her from near Edith Cavell's grave which is why Kim gave her the name Edith.

Chris Skipper hopes that the new female and male peregrine falcon give eggs and new chicks in 2022. - Credit: Chris Skipper

"She spent most of the time we were watching her on the nesting platform and has done so for the last 10 days.

"The male falcon kept out of her way. With time the male will form a bond with Edith and hopefully we will get new eggs and chicks next year."