New state-of-the-art equipment will help people with hearing loss

From the left at the back, Mark Mabbitt and Joanna White, who deliver the heading support service with chief executive Aliona Derrett. On the front row are Helena Ellis and Hayley Butcher who are the two audiologists responsible for carrying out assessments and fitting of hearing aids - Credit: Hear Norfolk

It is a new service which will change lives…making a huge difference for people aged over 50 in north and south Norfolk and Norwich with age related hearing loss.

The charity Hear for Norfolk has been selected as an NHS hearing and aid provider and, with generous support from Norwich Consolidated Charities, has purchased state-of-the-art hearing assessment equipment and recruited two experienced audiologists to deliver the service from the charity’s office in the city.





Photographs taken in the new audiology room using the latest equipment at Hear Norfolk - Credit: Hear Norfolk

Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association) is a registered charity which has been supporting people with hearing loss for more than 120 years. An organisation we can all be so proud of.

It already has mobile facilities that travel the county providing hearing support services – including the maintenance of NHS issued hearing aids, ear otoscopy and ear wax removal.

Aliona Derrett, chief executive of Hear for Norfolk said: “After so many years, and in response to many requests from our thousands of service users, we are delighted to now offer the complete/full set of services for those with hearing loss and related conditions in Norfolk.”





Plus emotional support and advice, not forgetting the wonderful Cuppa Care service.

“We look forward to welcoming people to this fantastic new service,” said Aliona.

David Hynes, chief executive officer of Norwich Charitable Trusts, said: “Norwich Consolidated Charities are very happy to have been able to support this vital work. Unhindered, fluent communication is central to all our lives and hearing loss cuts us off from so much.

“A professional hearing assessment and the provision of appropriate hearing aids can vastly improve this situation for many people and it is therefore vital that everyone who could benefit has access to this,” he said.

Hear for Norfolk chair and Consultant ENT surgeon, Peter Prinsley, added: “It’s great to see that the Norfolk Deaf Association, which operates as Hear for Norfolk, can now test your hearing and provide you with hearing aids from the NHS for free.

“This compliments the existing service for ear care, wax removal and hearing aid repairs and for the first there is a one stop first point of call for people with hearing problems in Norfolk who will undoubtedly benefit from this community based provider of NHS services.”

*People aged 50-plus who are registered with a medical practice in the Central Locality of the Norfolk & Waveney Integrated Care Board (North Norfolk, Norwich and South Norfolk) can self-refer to the service or can be referred by their GP for hearing assessment and hearing aid fitting by calling Hear for Norfolk on Norwich (01603) 404440 or by emailing audiology@hearfornorfolk.org.uk