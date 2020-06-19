Search

Second defibrillator for Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 June 2020

John Fisher, mayor of Thorpe St Andrew, with the new defibrillator. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

John Fisher, mayor of Thorpe St Andrew, with the new defibrillator. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

Archant

A new defibrillator has been installed in a Norfolk town.

The second defibrillator for Thorpe St Andrew has been put in place at Thorpe Recreational Bowls Club on Laundry Lane.

It was funded by John Fisher, town mayor, through the members grant scheme which gives each district council an annual budget of £500 to spend on projects and activities in their wards.

Mr Fisher used the entire grant to fund the defibrillator, which is accessible to the public 24 hours a day.

He said: “Making a defibrillator publicly accessible is important on a site which features football pitches, tennis courts, and a bowls club.

“There are also many dog walkers using the park every day and homes nearby. Nanny’s Cakes Café is a hub of the community and locating the cabinet here was a natural choice.”

The other defibrillator in Thorpe St Andrew can be found at River Green park on Yarmouth Road.

