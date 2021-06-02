New date for The Killers at Carrow Road confirmed for summer 2021

The Killers have today confirmed a new date for their gig at Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium.

The Las Vegas rockers, whose hits include Mr Brightside and All These Things That I’ve Done, were scheduled to perform at the home of the Canaries on June 1, however the event has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told fans in an Instagram post that the band’s UK tour dates would be postponed as a result of the outbreak.

Today, the band have confirmed a new date for the show, which will see Brandon Flowers and co perform at Carrow Road on June 2, 2021.

In a statement the band said: “The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent.”

Music fans will also be able to see Blossoms at the June 2 concert, as part of the special guests announced for the tour.

Norwich City Football Club confirmed the news on its website adding it is anticipated all tickets for the rearranged concert will be dispatched prior to Christmas 2020.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer, said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to reschedule and work out a new date with The Killers for the summer of 2021.

“It’ll be an exciting and much-anticipated appearance at Carrow Road and hopefully something that all those who have purchased tickets for can look forward to.”

However, there is no such luck for fans of Westlife, the other band scheduled to perform at Carrow Road this summer, who this week confirmed their show was cancelled.