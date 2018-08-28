Video

Cupcake and pie and mash stalls open at Norwich market as business booms

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros and Chorizo stall, in their former stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A taste for global flavours and desire for a hearty lunch has seen business at Norwich market boom - with stalls doubling, or even quadrupling, in size.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While many around the country have struggled, Norwich market, one of the largest and oldest in the country, has seen a recent revival, thanks in part to an influx of food and drink spots.

The Cuppie Hut, a cupcake, bake and biscuit stall, and Caribbean street food Coral Bay both opened earlier this month, while Walsingham Farms Shop set up shop on Thursday.

A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

MORE: First details of Norwich Christmas market revealed

But existing businesses are also on the up - Indian Feast, which serves vegetarian snacks and Punjabi curries, is among those which has taken over its neighbouring stall, doubling its size and introducing a seating area.

And since 2017, Falafel and Friends has grown from a double stall to a quad, also expanding its seating area, along with Carys Flowers, which now operates in four stalls.

Spanish food stall Churros and Chorizo is among those on the up.

Last month, it moved from a single to a double unit, allowing it to install a new seating area.

Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Nick Brewer, who, along with Hugo Malik, set up the stall, said while temperatures were dropping in the run-up to winter, the modest seating zone was often full.

“The stall that we are in now is a little closer to the front, and lets us offer a wide range of deli products, more cooking and now seating as well,” he said.

A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

MORE: Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

“We’ve been pleased the demand for Spanish food here is so great, Norwich is so accepting of everything.”

Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said trade had been strong since they opened last July, and while the majority of business came from those picking up a hot lunch, their sales of deli goods and Spanish food were also a strong source of income.

“We have people who we’ll text to let know about products that have come in,” he said, “and lots of regulars for lunch.”

Two new stalls are also due to join the market in the coming months, though the city council could not yet release details.

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Those units that remain empty are often home to pop-up shops - including one now open and run by Sir Toby’s Beers, which has a permanent stall but is running a tasting lounge in its neighbouring unit, which will be open until Christmas.

Other pop-up stalls in the coming weeks include Amaretto Deli, which has a permanent shop on St George’s Street, Ems Sweet Treats, which sells Dutch pancakes, and the Norfolk Vape Company.

A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The market’s newest stallholder

It was a busy first day’s trading for the market’s newest stallholder.

Walsingham Farms Shop opened its shutters on Thursday for business, with a range of pies - some served hot with mash - savoury snacks, hot drinks and a farm shop on offer.

Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Photo essay - Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Manager Sam Bagge said they hoped to bring a “snapshot of north Norfolk into the city”.

He said their first day had been a success, with plenty of people passing by and enjoying a hot lunch.

It has been something of a whirlwind couple of months - the team decided they were on the look-out for a market spot in September, with the ball starting rolling in October.

Norwich Market looking colourful in the summer sun. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich Market looking colourful in the summer sun. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“We took hold of the lease 20 days ago, and it’s been a mad 20 days getting in and everything set up,” he said.

“We did a pop up stall on the market initially and that proved really successful, so we decided to come and open a full miniature farm shop.”

A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa A brand new Walsingham Farm Shop has opened in Norwich's Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich is ‘so accepting’

Spanish food stall Churros and Chorizo is among those on the up.

Last month, it moved from a single to a double unit, allowing it to install a new seating area.

Nick Brewer, who, along with Hugo Malik, set up the stall, said while temperatures were dropping in the run-up to winter, the modest seating zone was often full.

“The stall that we are in now is a little closer to the front, and lets us offer a wide range of deli products, more cooking and now seating as well,” he said.

“We’ve been pleased the demand for Spanish food here is so great, Norwich is so accepting of everything.”

He said trade had been strong since they opened last July, and while the majority of business came from those picking up a hot lunch, their sales of deli goods and Spanish food were also a strong source of income.

“We have people who we’ll text to let know about products that have come in,” he said, “and lots of regulars for lunch.”

MORE: 14 different cuisines and growing – Why Norwich ‘United Nations’ Market is the place to eat