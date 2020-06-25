Search

Advanced search

Video

Park to see thank you bench put up for NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 07:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 25 June 2020

An example of a thank you bench made by Fabrications North East Limited. Picture: Sent by Sharon Blundell

An example of a thank you bench made by Fabrications North East Limited. Picture: Sent by Sharon Blundell

Sent by Sharon Blundell

A bench thanking NHS staff and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown will be put up in a large housing development.

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANCostessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The metal thank you bench, made by Fabrications North East Limited near Darlington, will sit permanently in the Denes Play Park near Sir Alfred Munnings Road on Queen’s Hill, Costessey.

South Norfolk Council member Sharon Blundell. Picture: COSTESSEY TOWN COUNCILSouth Norfolk Council member Sharon Blundell. Picture: COSTESSEY TOWN COUNCIL

It is believed to be the first in Norfolk, according to Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell, who put forward the proposal to other members on June 23.

MORE: NHS workers receive Easter egg donation from businesses

His wife, Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey and Queen’s Hill on South Norfolk Council, was sent a picture of another thank you bench in the UK and wanted one in Costessey.

The idea was approved by the town council after seven votes backing the plan. Six people voted against it.

Mr Blundell said the £900 bench, which will be paid for by the town council, said: “Sharon and I are over the moon. It is a fitting tribute.”

It will be installed by the district council in around a month’s time and will be dedicated to key workers from the whole of Costessey.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular market celebrating diversity to be held online

Belo which sells fair-trade upcycled handbags from Belo Horizonte, Brazil Picture: Norwich Global Village Market

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Royal Mail axes 2,000 jobs in wake of coronavirus crisis

The Royal Mail depot in Norwich. pic: Archant

‘I was nibbling on leftovers all night’ - Why this steakhouse food is a winner even from the sofa

The Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. Pictured is The Fox Smoked Tasting Board (for two to share at £30). Picture: THE FOX