Park to see thank you bench put up for NHS and key workers

An example of a thank you bench made by Fabrications North East Limited. Picture: Sent by Sharon Blundell Sent by Sharon Blundell

A bench thanking NHS staff and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus lockdown will be put up in a large housing development.

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The metal thank you bench, made by Fabrications North East Limited near Darlington, will sit permanently in the Denes Play Park near Sir Alfred Munnings Road on Queen’s Hill, Costessey.

South Norfolk Council member Sharon Blundell. Picture: COSTESSEY TOWN COUNCIL South Norfolk Council member Sharon Blundell. Picture: COSTESSEY TOWN COUNCIL

It is believed to be the first in Norfolk, according to Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell, who put forward the proposal to other members on June 23.

His wife, Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey and Queen’s Hill on South Norfolk Council, was sent a picture of another thank you bench in the UK and wanted one in Costessey.

The idea was approved by the town council after seven votes backing the plan. Six people voted against it.

Mr Blundell said the £900 bench, which will be paid for by the town council, said: “Sharon and I are over the moon. It is a fitting tribute.”

It will be installed by the district council in around a month’s time and will be dedicated to key workers from the whole of Costessey.

