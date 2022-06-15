New CCTV image released of man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

A new CCTV image has been released in the hope of finding a man who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday.

James Whitman, 40, was last seen at the hospital at around 4pm on Monday, June 13, and police believe he may be in "distress".

Officers are now asking city folk to join the search for Mr Whitman by keeping an eye out in Eaton, Bowthorpe, Cringleford, and Earlham Park.

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon. - Credit: Norfolk police

The new photo shows Mr Whitman leaving the hospital shortly before he was reported missing.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top.

The latest image shows him wearing a navy-blue polo top with an ‘A’ on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers.

He can also be seen carrying a red and black rucksack.

A new CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Since his disappearance, officers have made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage, and carried out extensive searches involving volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, police dogs, and drone units.

Inspector Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “There have been a number of sightings of James reported to us over the last 24 hours that we’re following up but I’d still appeal to the public to continue to be attentive.

“Hopefully this new CCTV image may trigger someone’s memory – perhaps someone who may have seen him or the direction in which he was travelling?

"Please contact us if you see anything – I think people worry about calling the police because perhaps they think their information may be insignificant, but it may just be the missing jigsaw piece for us.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, June 13, 2022.