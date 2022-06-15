Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

New CCTV image released of man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:17 AM June 15, 2022
A new CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police.

A new CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A new CCTV image has been released in the hope of finding a man who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday.

James Whitman, 40, was last seen at the hospital at around 4pm on Monday, June 13, and police believe he may be in "distress".

Officers are now asking city folk to join the search for Mr Whitman by keeping an eye out in Eaton, Bowthorpe, Cringleford, and Earlham Park.

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon. - Credit: Norfolk police

The new photo shows Mr Whitman leaving the hospital shortly before he was reported missing.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top.

The latest image shows him wearing a navy-blue polo top with an ‘A’ on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers.

He can also be seen carrying a red and black rucksack.

A new CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police.

A new CCTV image of James Whitman, 40, released by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Since his disappearance, officers have made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage, and carried out extensive searches involving volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, police dogs, and drone units.

Inspector Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “There have been a number of sightings of James reported to us over the last 24 hours that we’re following up but I’d still appeal to the public to continue to be attentive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment
  2. 2 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
  3. 3 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
  1. 4 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  2. 5 NR3 pub owners open second city boozer
  3. 6 Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man
  4. 7 Disabled tenant unable to use garden after spiky plants engulf area
  5. 8 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
  6. 9 More fresh blood moves into Royal Arcade
  7. 10 'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k

“Hopefully this new CCTV image may trigger someone’s memory – perhaps someone who may have seen him or the direction in which he was travelling?

"Please contact us if you see anything – I think people worry about calling the police because perhaps they think their information may be insignificant, but it may just be the missing jigsaw piece for us.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, June 13, 2022.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby 

Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jeremy King, director, Corrie Cadwallader, director and head chef, and Jamal Utting, director and fr

Food and Drink

Trio open brunch spot in the former home of The Iron House in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon