City off-licence to be turned into a bar and restaurant

The owner of a Norwich off-licence has been given permission to turn it into a bar/restaurant in order to expand an existing takeaway.

The application to convert Bootleggers at 76 Prince of Wales Road into a bar/restaurant and join it up with the neighbouring Piccolos fast food restaurant has been given the go-ahead by Norwich City Council.

The proposal will see a wall linking the former off-licence and Piccolos knocked through to create a larger bar and restaurant area. Bootleggers’ existing shop front and entrance will be removed and replaced with a new one featuring a large window and signage to match Piccolos.

An existing counter in Piccolos will be repositioned and a new one will be installed in the old Bootleggers premises.

A second toilet will also be installed.

The application, made by Babak Ahmadi, was given full permission by the council on May 7. Mr Ahmadi now has three years in which to start the building work.