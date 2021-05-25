News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Care home residents raise a glass to new bar

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:47 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 2:29 PM May 25, 2021
Edgar Stone, 78, who has been a resident at Woodside House Care Home enjoying a pint of beer in the new Junction Bar.

Edgar Stone, 78, who has been a resident at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich for the past 19 years, enjoying a pint of beer in the new Junction Bar at the home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Care home residents raised a glass to a new pub which transformed a former disused communal area.

The Junction Bar, at Woodside House Care Home on Woodside Road, Norwich, was the idea of activities co-ordinator Sam Lake.

Sam Lake, activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich.

Sam Lake, activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

It will be open Monday-Sunday and the improved space in the Barchester Healthcare-run home will be used for residents and their visitors only for family celebrations.

It will also allow people to reconnect with loved ones over a drink.

Sylvia Simpson, 88, resident at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, cuts the ribbon for the new Junction Bar.

Sylvia Simpson, 88, resident at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, cuts the ribbon for the new Junction Bar. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Elena Sandu, general manager, said: "We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Woodside House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme, and this will be an ongoing favourite."

Kirk Smith, a carer at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich. pouring a drink at the Junction Bar.

Kirk Smith, a carer at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich. pouring a drink at the Junction Bar, within the home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

One resident said: "It felt great to walk into somewhere and order a drink and then sit and chat with friends. I can’t wait for my family to visit and have a drink with me.”

Sam Lake activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, which has a new bar area called the Junction Bar.

Sam Lake activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, which has a new bar area called the Junction Bar. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

The home specialises in dementia support and cares for 60 people.


