Care home residents raise a glass to new bar
- Credit: Barchester Healthcare
Care home residents raised a glass to a new pub which transformed a former disused communal area.
The Junction Bar, at Woodside House Care Home on Woodside Road, Norwich, was the idea of activities co-ordinator Sam Lake.
It will be open Monday-Sunday and the improved space in the Barchester Healthcare-run home will be used for residents and their visitors only for family celebrations.
It will also allow people to reconnect with loved ones over a drink.
Elena Sandu, general manager, said: "We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Woodside House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme, and this will be an ongoing favourite."
One resident said: "It felt great to walk into somewhere and order a drink and then sit and chat with friends. I can’t wait for my family to visit and have a drink with me.”
The home specialises in dementia support and cares for 60 people.
