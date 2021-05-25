Care home residents raise a glass to new bar

Gallery

Published: 1:47 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM May 25, 2021

Edgar Stone, 78, who has been a resident at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich for the past 19 years, enjoying a pint of beer in the new Junction Bar at the home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Care home residents raised a glass to a new pub which transformed a former disused communal area.

The Junction Bar, at Woodside House Care Home on Woodside Road, Norwich, was the idea of activities co-ordinator Sam Lake.

Sam Lake, activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

It will be open Monday-Sunday and the improved space in the Barchester Healthcare-run home will be used for residents and their visitors only for family celebrations.

It will also allow people to reconnect with loved ones over a drink.

Sylvia Simpson, 88, resident at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, cuts the ribbon for the new Junction Bar. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Elena Sandu, general manager, said: "We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Woodside House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme, and this will be an ongoing favourite."

Kirk Smith, a carer at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich. pouring a drink at the Junction Bar, within the home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

One resident said: "It felt great to walk into somewhere and order a drink and then sit and chat with friends. I can’t wait for my family to visit and have a drink with me.”

Sam Lake activities co-ordinator at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich, which has a new bar area called the Junction Bar. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

The home specialises in dementia support and cares for 60 people.



