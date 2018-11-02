Search

New artwork comes to Norwich Train Station

02 November, 2018 - 16:00
Haydn Thirtle, Broads Authority Chairman, and James Reeve, Greater Anglia Area Customer Services Manager welcome Julian Glover to Norwich station. Picture: The Broads Authority

Archant

A new art installation can be spotted in Norwich Train Station.

The artwork in the waiting room. Picture: The Broads AuthorityThe artwork in the waiting room. Picture: The Broads Authority

The artwork was presented to the station by the Broads Authority and is placed on the walls of the waiting room next to platform one.

The image was created by artist Dave Thompson and takes inspiration from the vintage railway posters of the 1950s.

It was welcomed by journalist Julian Glover, who is leading the Government’s review of National Parks.

Chairman of the Broads Authority, Haydn Thirtle, said: “The Broads might have a strong association with rural locations but they wend their way into the heart of the city of Norwich via the Wensum.

“Since the river is directly in front of the train station there couldn’t be a better way to remind people how easy it is to access our historic and ecologically diverse waterways.”

The artwork which is the third to be installed with others at Norwich Airport and Great Yarmouth Train Station.

