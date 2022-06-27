'It's a real privilege' - New Archdeacon of Norwich announced

The Revd Cannon Keith James has been announced as the new Archdeacon of Norwich - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The new Archdeacon of Norwich has said it is a "real privilege" to have been appointed into the role.

New Zealand-born the Rev Canon Keith James will take up the position following a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral on October 1.

Mr James will take over the position from Karen Hutchinson who served as Archdeacon of Norwich since 2016.

Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "It is a real privilege to be appointed Archdeacon of Norwich, and to do this together with supporting Ministerial Development.

"I have valued and enjoyed being part of the Cathedral Chapter and community and am grateful for all that I have received during my time as a residentiary canon.

"Since moving here seven years ago, I’ve become aware of the great things that are being done in parishes across the city of Norwich and the Diocese and am excited at what lies ahead.

"There are, of course, also challenges – for our communities and for the church - but it will be a privilege and joy to serve with people as we prayerfully share God’s love and hope with our neighbours."

Mr James was born in New Zealand but his childhood was spent in the north west of England.

He studied at Leeds University, and has served in Lincoln and Worcester dioceses in parish ministry in rural and urban settings.

The father of three moved to Norwich in 2015 to be the continuing ministerial development officer for the Diocese of Norwich and Residentiary Canon of the Cathedral.

In 2020, his Diocesan role changed to become Director of Ministry and in March 2022 he became Interim Archdeacon of Norwich in addition to being Director of Ministry.

Speaking about the appointment, the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher said: "Canon Keith James has already proved to be an excellent Interim Archdeacon of Norwich and I am pleased to confirm his appointment in that role as I know that he will bring many skills to clergy development and the flourishing of the city’s parishes.”