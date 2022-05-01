Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing Norwich woman with links to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:23 PM May 1, 2022
Appeal launched for missing Norwich woman Nevena Damljanovic 

Police are considered for the welfare of Nevena Damljanovic, from Norwich, who has been missing since 7pm on Saturday, April 30. - Credit: Supplied

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 33-year-old woman from Norwich.

Nevena Damljanovic was last seen at her home address in Pembroke Road at about 7pm on Saturday, April 30.

She is known to frequent both Norwich and Ipswich areas and may be in her car which is a grey Mitsubishi Shogun with the registration MT05 LFR.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and of slim build. She was wearing a green jumper and black leggings when she went missing.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Nevena since she went missing.

Anyone with information or who knows Nevena’s current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD incident number 450 of 30 April.

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Stunned neighbours and passers-by are alarmed by the heavy police presence at an address in Sprowston

'It's like a Netflix show': Street 'terrified' as police swoop on home

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms being kept at

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a fire in a flat in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, on Thursday, April 28.

Norwich Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after city flat destroyed by blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon