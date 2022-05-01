Police concerned for welfare of missing Norwich woman with links to Ipswich

Police are considered for the welfare of Nevena Damljanovic, from Norwich, who has been missing since 7pm on Saturday, April 30. - Credit: Supplied

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 33-year-old woman from Norwich.

Nevena Damljanovic was last seen at her home address in Pembroke Road at about 7pm on Saturday, April 30.

She is known to frequent both Norwich and Ipswich areas and may be in her car which is a grey Mitsubishi Shogun with the registration MT05 LFR.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and of slim build. She was wearing a green jumper and black leggings when she went missing.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Nevena since she went missing.

Anyone with information or who knows Nevena’s current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD incident number 450 of 30 April.