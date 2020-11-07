News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Netflix’s Jingle Jangle review: Norwich sparkles in musical set to become Christmas classic

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:00 AM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:10 PM November 22, 2020
JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX - Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

If you need further confirmation that Norwich is a magical place to be, then feast your eyes on Netflix’s latest festive offering Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which features scenes shot in Elm Hill.

Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle in Jingle Jangle. Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX - Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

The release of Jingle Jangle could not come at a better time, with people yearning for escapism after being cooped up inside due to lockdown restrictions and plummeting temperatures.

Jingle Jangle, directed by David E. Talbert, features a predominately black cast, led by powerhouse Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle.

While the film is a shining beacon of diversity, its main message is the strength of family, which is important now more than ever.

The story is set during the Victorian-era in the fantasy town of Cobbleton, the home of Jeronicus’ thriving shop Jangles and Things, and it is a kaleidoscope of colour on screen with stunning costumes and extravagant sets.

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) - Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle. Picture: NETFLIX - Credit: NETFLIX

The story begins as a young Jeronicus (Justin Cornwell) finally finishes an invention that will bring him huge success and fortune and it soon erupts into show-stopping anthem ‘This Day’.

READ MORE: 9 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2020

But he is stopped in his tracks when his apprentice steals the invention and it fast forwards to Jeronicus decades later (Whitaker) who is miserable and broke.

But the arrival of his energetic and inquisitive granddaughter Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills) helps him get his spark back as they rediscover a long-lost invention and the pair are pure magic on screen together.

Elm Hill is used for lots of outside scenes in the film and is clearly recognisable - it only took a bit of fake snow and altering a few shop signs to transform it into a winter wonderland.

Anyone who knows Norwich will feel warm and fuzzy inside seeing the cobbled streets they know so well reaching a worldwide audience and the snowball fight was a real highlight and featured many local extras, showcasing the stunning architecture of the street.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the perfect antidote to current times and you’ll be watching it for years to come.

Jingle Jangle arrives on Netflix on November 13.

