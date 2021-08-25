News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Bereaved young people get summer holiday support from new partnership

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:29 PM August 25, 2021   
Nelson's Journey activities at UEA Sportspark.

Nelson's Journey activities at UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Nelson's Journey

Bereaved children have benefitted from sport and therapeutic summer holiday sessions through a new partnership.

Norfolk’s child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey has joined forces with the UEA Sportspark to allow groups of young people to participate in two-day programmes this month.

Youngsters got the chance to try sports such as archery and dodgeball, as well as activities such as crafts, walking, and reflective sessions with bereavement support workers and volunteers.

Nelson's Journey activities at UEA Sportspark.

Nelson's Journey activities at UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Nelson's Journey

Simon Wright, of Nelson’s Journey, said: “Many of the young people taking part just haven’t had the same support networks around them over the last 18 months due to the pandemic. 

“Bringing them together with other young people who may have had similar bereavement experiences has had a powerful impact and helped to tackle any sense of isolation.”

Nelson’s Journey had previously been unable to offer group-based support sessions on this scale since the start of the pandemic.
 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heigham Grove alleyway

Norwich Live

Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Kindleysides, 37, is bedbound in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland 

'It's awful' - Man's vaccine plea after Covid hospitalisation

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Ryan, right, and his family in the communal garden at Gentry Place, which they have made into

'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon