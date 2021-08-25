Bereaved young people get summer holiday support from new partnership

Published: 4:29 PM August 25, 2021

Bereaved children have benefitted from sport and therapeutic summer holiday sessions through a new partnership.

Norfolk’s child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey has joined forces with the UEA Sportspark to allow groups of young people to participate in two-day programmes this month.

Youngsters got the chance to try sports such as archery and dodgeball, as well as activities such as crafts, walking, and reflective sessions with bereavement support workers and volunteers.

Nelson's Journey activities at UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Nelson's Journey

Simon Wright, of Nelson’s Journey, said: “Many of the young people taking part just haven’t had the same support networks around them over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.

“Bringing them together with other young people who may have had similar bereavement experiences has had a powerful impact and helped to tackle any sense of isolation.”

Nelson’s Journey had previously been unable to offer group-based support sessions on this scale since the start of the pandemic.

