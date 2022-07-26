Exclusive
Runway scare for passengers on flight as pilot takes evasive action
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Peter Green
A quick-thinking pilot had to avert disaster when landing in Norwich with a plane full of startled passengers after an aircraft was left on the runway.
The 5.55pm flight from Aberdeen experienced a near miss when attempting to land at around 7.50pm on Friday.
As the plane came to the final approach, the pilot was suddenly forced into evasive action to get the Loganair flight back into the air as the wheels were retracted.
The pilot told passengers onboard that a Cessna aircraft was in the way of the landing so the plane performed a circuit before finally touching down in Norwich around 8.05pm.
Loganair has said the safety of customers is of utmost importance to them.
Peter Green, 71, who works as a marine consultant, was among the 50 passengers on the plane at the time.
Mr Green said: "We were on the approach with the wheels down then all of a sudden we were at full thrust, climbing up with the wheels up.
"I would have thought the plane was between 500 and 1,000ft above the runway at the time.
"I think everyone stayed relatively calm as we did not have much time to think. It happened a bit too quickly for people to have a reaction."
Mr Green - who was on the flight for work purposes - added: "In my opinion it's a near miss and should be reported as the pilot had to take evasive action.
"It can't just be swept under the carpet. If two aircraft collided on the runway, there are definitely not too many people walking away from that."
A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Occasionally pilots have to perform what is termed a go-around according to standard airline operating procedures.
"This procedure is something our pilots are trained to do as a matter of routine.
"The safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”
A Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman said: "Although they can be unexpected and frightening to passengers, pilots and controllers are trained to do go arounds - pilots regularly practice them in flight simulators."
Norwich Airport has been contacted.