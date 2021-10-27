News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
#FarkeOut not in top 'out' tweets despite 19 top flight games without win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:17 PM October 27, 2021   
Daniel Farke still believes Norwich City can make their little miracle come true. Picture: Paul Ches

Despite 19 Premier League games without a win and a 7-0 drubbing at Chelsea, Norwich City fans are not calling for Daniel Farke's sacking. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans are not taking to Twitter in their masses to call for manager Daniel Farke's sacking, despite 19 Premier League games without a win.

Research has found that in the last 15 days #FarkeOut was only the sixth most tweeted 'out' message by Premier League fans.

The research was carried out while the Canaries suffered a crushing 7-0 away defeat to Chelsea.

The Norwich manager was well behind Manchester United's Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Tottenham Hotspur's Nuno Espirito Santo and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta who topped the list of those feeling the pressure.

Also ahead of Farke was Everton manager Rafael Benitez and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, who both sit well above the Canaries in the Premier League table in 8th and 13th respectively.

Over the past 15 days leading up to October 27, #FarkeOut was tweeted just 613 times compared to 343,010 for top ranking Solskjaer.

Aston Villa manager, Smith, who sits one place above Farke, according to the research by LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk, received 780 #SmithOut tweets.

The Canaries take on fellow strugglers Leeds United on Sunday, with Marcelo Bielsa only receiving the #BielsaOut treatment 33 times in the last 15 days.

