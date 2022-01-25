'It drives my wife crazy' - See inside Norwich fan's footy mancave

An avid Norwich City fan has transformed his daughter's old bedroom into a mancave completely devoted to the Canaries.

Nathan Mannall first began collecting memorabilia for his beloved team when his wife Pauline, 47, bought him a signed 2014/15 home shirt in a frame.

The 50-year-old has since gone on to amass a treasure trove of a collection with almost every single Norwich City item anyone could possibly think of.

The upstairs room of his Rolleston Close home in Norwich is decked in a sea of yellow and green.

Norwich City fan Nathan Mannall's mancave of Canaries memorabilia - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It's like an obsession," Mr Mannall said.

"My wife is always questioning why I have bought something else but I like to point out she started it off with the framed shirt.

"I reckon I have spent at least £1,000 on shirts alone since."

The superfan is already eyeing up his son's bedroom when he moves out having already transformed his daughter's old room.

A regular visitor to On The Stall City in Norwich Market, Mr Mannall found himself constantly adding to his collection while he was shielding at home during the pandemic period.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 and is currently in remission after his chemotherapy sessions finished in January last year.

But despite the lows of cancer, Mr Mannall has been able to find comfort in his footy mancave.

Mr Mannall said: "I posted pictures of the room on Facebook and people were saying they love it. One bloke said he would love to do something similar.

"I spend a lot of time at On The Stall City asking if they have anything unusual."

The former season ticket holder has not been able to attend Carrow Road since his diagnosis but has been able to feel close to his team at home.

His wife Pauline said: "At one stage we had Norwich City things in the living room, downstairs toilet and the garden.

"I moan left, right and centre but it makes him happy. I do buy him Norwich birthday presents as I would rather spend £200 on something I know he will appreciate."

What can you find in the mancave?

Nothing is off limits in Mr Mannall's Norwich collection from nodding head figurines to Lego models and signed clothing.

He owns a pair of former goalkeeper John Ruddy's signed gloves and a match-worn boot signed by Ibrahim Amadou from the 2019/20 season.

A pair of Northern Irish midfielder Sammy Clingan's signed boots can also been seen on top of a cabinet.

The Canaries lover owns a jacket signed by current shot stopper Tim Krul and training tops worn by Onel Hernandez and Michael McGovern.

As you enter the mancave, the sounds of past Norwich City goals can be heard from one of Mr Mannall's Canaries DVDs.

And there is also a Milk Cup 1985 Subbuteo team, a signed 2002/03 player of the year awards dinner card, framed photos, a signed centenary football and even Norwich City garden gnomes.