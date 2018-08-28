Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 30 January 2019

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: NASA

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: NASA

Archant

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

READ MORE: Be prepared: Drivers encouraged to carry a winter survival kits

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich fraudster Nathan Jolly is going to have a two-day confiscation hearing

Nathan Jolly was jailed for 20 months for fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists