Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Charity shop reopens after Range Rover caused £95k worth of damage

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:15 AM October 11, 2022
The NANSA Store reopens in Thorpe St Andrew after extensive repair work after a vehicle crashed into

Nansa in Thorpe St Andrew reopens after a Range Rover crashed into the shop a year ago. Pictured: staff Amanda Lockwood, Jeanette Pearce, Tracey Seabrook, Lisa Mikaiel with fundraisers Imogen Ducker and Maizie Ackrel - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A charity shop has reopened 11 months after a Range Rover crashed into the building.

Nansa in Thorpe Avenue was forced to close on November 24 after the crunch caused structural damage.

Range Rover that was crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew.

Range Rover that was crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Simon Parkin

But on Monday, October 10 the shop reopened to the public.

The building's landlords stated the cost of getting the building repaired - including fixing the flat above - totalled £95,000. 

The NANSA Store reopens in Thorpe St Andrew after extensive repair work after a vehicle crashed into

Nansa charity shop in Thorpe Avenue reopens after extensive repair work - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Amanda Lockwood from the charity said: "It's the cost to the local community of being closed that is the biggest blow. 

"Customers use our shops to recycle their belongings, chat to the staff as well as being able to buy quality second-hand goods.

The NANSA Store reopens in Thorpe St Andrew after extensive repair work after a vehicle crashed into

Amanda Lockwood on Nansa Thorpe St Andrew's reopening day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"In the current economic and environmental climate being able to recycle and save money are becoming more important then ever and charity shops play a vital part in that circular approach."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off
  2. 2 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
  3. 3 Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
  1. 4 Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market
  2. 5 Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground
  3. 6 New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'
  4. 7 Homeowners take action due to overgrown patch of land
  5. 8 Council apologises for eight months of delays in fixing woman's front door
  6. 9 City facing a ‘ratpocolypse’ with vermin unafraid of public
  7. 10 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

Maizie Ackrel and Imogen Ducker were at the grand opening after raising £86 and £31 respectively to help the charity get back on its feet.

The NANSA Store reopens in Thorpe St Andrew after extensive repair work after a vehicle crashed into

Imogen Ducker and Maizie Ackrel helped raise money for Nansa in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon