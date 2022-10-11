Charity shop reopens after Range Rover caused £95k worth of damage
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A charity shop has reopened 11 months after a Range Rover crashed into the building.
Nansa in Thorpe Avenue was forced to close on November 24 after the crunch caused structural damage.
But on Monday, October 10 the shop reopened to the public.
The building's landlords stated the cost of getting the building repaired - including fixing the flat above - totalled £95,000.
Amanda Lockwood from the charity said: "It's the cost to the local community of being closed that is the biggest blow.
"Customers use our shops to recycle their belongings, chat to the staff as well as being able to buy quality second-hand goods.
"In the current economic and environmental climate being able to recycle and save money are becoming more important then ever and charity shops play a vital part in that circular approach."
Maizie Ackrel and Imogen Ducker were at the grand opening after raising £86 and £31 respectively to help the charity get back on its feet.