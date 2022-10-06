Shop to reopen almost a year after Range Rover ploughed into it

A charity shop on the edge of the city is set to reopen next week almost eleven months after a Range Rover crashed into the building.

Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, has been closed since November 24 after the shop was forced to close after the crash caused structural damage.

Amanda Lockwood, head of trading and partnerships at Nansa, said the shop had been given a fresh makeover as it geared up for its reopening on Monday, October 10.

The damage to the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue after a car crashed into it. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She said: "It's been such a busy time getting everything ready on the shop floor and we think the changes look fantastic.

"It's taken almost a year for us to get to this point but it's been lovely to have had a stream of people asking us when we're going to reopen.

"It's been lovely to see that we've been missed."

So much so that nine-year-old girl, Imogen, from a local primary school wrote to Nansa to say she had raised £31 to go towards opening the charity shop's doors again.

Primary school pupil Imogen's letter to Nansa - Credit: Amanda Lockwood

Imogen's letter said that she was "worried that the shop wouldn't raise enough money" so wanted to play her part.

The letter continued: "Thank you for all the work you do to help those living with or caring for others with special educational needs and/or disabilities."

Ms Lockwood said she was so appreciative of the support that she invited Imogen and Maizie, who starred in last year's Christmas campaign, to relaunch the shop.

Amanda Lockwood, head of trading and partnerships at Nansa - Credit: Amanda Lockwood

She said: "We couldn't be more thankful to Imogen for helping us reopen the shop and are so pleased she will be involved on the day."

Following November's crash, police and fire crews were called but there were no serious injuries.

Speaking at the time, a police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 10.35am to reports that a Range Rover had collided with the shop and caused structural damage.

"No one was seriously injured but fire service remained at the scene afterwards to assess the damage."

The fire service confirmed the scene was made safe just before 11.30am that morning.