VOTE: What should the new Deer Park foal be named?

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:00 AM July 8, 2022
The foal, born about a month ago, and her mum at the Old Catton Deer Park.

Evening News readers have had their say on what the newborn foal at a city park should be named. 

The Deer Park in Old Catton has become synonymous with horses grazing in the field - so much so that it inspired Anna Sewell to write her 1877 classic Black Beauty. 

But villagers fear the Spixworth Road oasis could be lost forever after Norfolk property company Devlin Developments purchased the park from the Old Catton Buxton family earlier this year. 

A miniature black horse recently born in the Deer Park has added a string to the bow of those campaigning for the green space to be saved.

And the owner of the horses agreed for the Evening News to run a competition to name the foal. 

And you have responded in your masses with droves of suggestions whittled down to a final shortlist of 10 - decided by the paper's editorial team. 

The final shortlist has been put to a reader's poll below with the winner decided in due course:

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group said: "I am really delighted that so many people have shown an interest in naming the new foal on the Deer Park.

"Everybody seems to be talking about the foal and about the Deer Park itself. It is so important to protect this lovely green space." 

Located in the heart of Old Catton, the Deer Park is part of eighteenth-century landscape designer Humphry Repton’s vision for Catton Park. 

Lee Devlin, director of Devlin Developments, said he remained "open-minded" over the future of the park after purchasing but he has rejected an offer from the parish council to buy back the park.

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton, said: "The reaction to the 'name the newborn foal' competition has been phenomenal. 

Richard Potter, district councillor for Old Catton 

Richard Potter, district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Richard Potter

"It's been inspiring to see the community come together and make some awesome suggestions for the newborn foal's name.

"I've said time and time again that the strength of the feelings within the community towards the local asset that is the Deer Park has been underestimated." 

The name of the foal - as voted by the readers on this poll - will be revealed in due course.

