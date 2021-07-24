'Freedom Day' Hindu wedding in Norwich watched by 3m people
- Credit: Al Pulford
A traditional Hindu wedding has become a viral hit online after being able to take place in Norwich on "Freedom Day".
Jatin Sutariya, a staff member at the Namaste Village Indian restaurant in Norwich, was married to Neelam Diyora on Monday, the first day since all restrictions were lifted.
Mr Sutariya had come to England to study at the University of East Anglia and was unable to host the wedding in India due to Covid.
But the traditional wedding took place with more than 20 guests at the Queens Road venue.
Family and friends watched on from India as the ceremony was streamed live, and the social media video has since been viewed more than four million times and counting, with over 24,000 likes on Facebook.
Vijay Jetani, a business director at Namaste Village, said: "It's been very popular online and is circulating to lots of people.
"We are getting many people sending their blessings to this newly married couple. It has been an emotional rollercoaster for many which happened out of nowhere so there has been so much sympathy, love and care around us."
After the Hindu rituals began on the Sunday, the day of the wedding saw the tradition of Baarat in which the visitors arrive and are split into two groups for bridesmaids and groomsmen.
In the midst of live singing and dancing, they are traditionally welcomed by the bride's parents, family, and friends.
The guests are greeted with a traditional rice toss, and the groom is received with a plate carrying a lit lamp, tilak and garland.
Typically, the father of the bride places his daughter's hands into the hands of her soon-to-be spouse as a gesture of giving her away during the wedding.
But since the bride's parents could not attend as they are in India, Mr Jetani and his wife Urmila Jetani acted as guardians of the bride and performed all the functions on their behalf.
Priest Vaishanva Prabhu came from Bhaktivedanta Temple in Watford to perform the wedding.
Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for Namaste Village, said: "The wedding kept getting delayed by the pandemic. We just wanted to have a traditional Hindu wedding as a surprise for Jatin.
"With restrictions lifted, it was 'Freedom Day' for all of us so it was so perfect."