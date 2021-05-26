Restaurant raises £2,400 to send emergency supplies for India Covid relief

Published: 12:24 PM May 26, 2021

Guests enjoying their evening at the Namaste Village fundraising buffet in Norwich - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Emergency supplies will be sent to Indian hospitals in need of support during the Covid crisis after funds were raised at a Norwich restaurant last week.

A total of £1,200 was raised by customers as an Indian fundraising buffet took place at the Namaste Village on Queens Road on Tuesday, May 18.

The restaurant provided match-funding to bring the overall funds up to £2,400.

This will be used to send supplies such as oxygen to hospitals in need within the Indian state of Gujarat.

The charity night in full swing at the Namaste Village in aid of the Indian Covid Relief fund - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for Namaste Village, said: "These funds will be sent to unprivileged parts of India rather than to big hospitals which can afford it.

"We are hoping and praying it makes a difference. My father passed away due to Covid last month and a lot of people in our workplace have lost a lot of family members due to Covid.

"The situation has become so dreadful so we hope we are able to help as many people as possible."

She added that the event went "very well", with only a small number of no-shows on the evening.

The restaurant received a total of 180 bookings for the event, which was known as the 'Breathe India Fundraiser'.

The Namaste Village buffet which has raised funds for underprivileged hospitals in India - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Guests were treated to an unlimited buffet with vegetarian and vegan options also available.

A social media post for the event said: "We will be coming forward as one to help the needy families in India, with the aim to save someone's brother, father, mother, daughter, son or sister. Nothing can be more painful than losing your loved ones unexpectedly and too soon.

"Not only is it heart-breaking, but the trauma can leave us in fear for a lifetime. May God (Paramatma) give all these people strength and courage to cope with the loss."

Another post thanked guests for their donations and compassion.

It said: "Not only will this save many lives, it will also spread happiness and positivity in the houses whose members will return back healthy from hospitals."

The restaurant has also delivered 3,000 meals to the NHS since the start of the pandemic.