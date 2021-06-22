Menu to be drastically changed for celebration event
A Norwich Indian restaurant will be changing "60 to 70pc" of its menu as part of an anniversary celebration this weekend.
The Namaste Village will celebrate its fifth birthday on Sunday with new dishes such as Kashmiri Rogan Josh and cheesy Vegetable Kachori.
Also on the menu for the event are Gobi Masaledar, an Indian dish made with cauliflower and multiple spices, and Dahi Vada, which is deep fried lentil fritter in yoghurt.
There will also be Indian cultural performance with members of the Namaste team performing folk dance.
Staff will be dressed in traditional Indian wear.
Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for Namaste Village, said: "We'd like to use this time to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all of our customers, and to let them know they are the ones who have helped us become who we are presently.
"We cherish our customers' feedback and can confidently declare they have helped us achieve the exceptional standards we have set."
Tickets can be booked at https://online.namasteindiannorwich.com/menu/#cat_55
