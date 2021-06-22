Menu to be drastically changed for celebration event

Published: 11:21 AM June 22, 2021

A Norwich Indian restaurant will be changing "60 to 70pc" of its menu as part of an anniversary celebration this weekend.

The Namaste Village will celebrate its fifth birthday on Sunday with new dishes such as Kashmiri Rogan Josh and cheesy Vegetable Kachori.

Kashmiri Rogan Josh - Credit: Submitted

Also on the menu for the event are Gobi Masaledar, an Indian dish made with cauliflower and multiple spices, and Dahi Vada, which is deep fried lentil fritter in yoghurt.

Gobi Masaledar, made with cauliflower and multiple Indian spices, will be served by Namaste Village - Credit: Submitted

There will also be Indian cultural performance with members of the Namaste team performing folk dance.

Dal Pakhtooni, creamy tomato textured base black gram lentils, boiled several times for an authentic smoky flavour - Credit: Submitted

Staff will be dressed in traditional Indian wear.

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive for Namaste Village, said: "We'd like to use this time to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all of our customers, and to let them know they are the ones who have helped us become who we are presently.

"We cherish our customers' feedback and can confidently declare they have helped us achieve the exceptional standards we have set."

The Cheesy Vegetable Kachori dish which is on the menu for the Namaste Village's fifth anniversary bash - Credit: Submitted

Tickets can be booked at https://online.namasteindiannorwich.com/menu/#cat_55