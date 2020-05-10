Search

Advanced search

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 May 2020

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

“This ship will not go down on my watch - we will be back.”

This is the defiant message from the director of one of the region’s most cherished live music venues as it awaits the day it can once again operate.

Like venues across the nation, the Norwich Arts Centre has been closed since March, with public gatherings ruled out by Covid-19 restrictions.

The venue, which was singled out as the country’s best small music venue by the NME in 2014, was also in the midst of a major renovation when lockdown was came in - but the brakes have had to be slammed on the project for now.

However, Pasco-Q Kevlin, the venue’s director, is determined to complete the project whatever it takes and - once it is safe to do so - bring the Norwich Arts Centre back fighting.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We have taken a massive hit from this, like any other venue, however, I’m ever going to cry about it when people are working their socks off on the frontline to save lives - that’s not going to happen.

“People have been extremely generous to us, when offering refunds most people have instead chosen to donate towards the renovation instead, which we are hugely grateful for. We’ve probably been donated around £4,000 in declined refunds.”

However, Mr Kevlin admitted that the venue was already having to look at various different ways of operation once it can return to action.

He said: “As a venue we are all about the up close and personal experience - being able to smell the lead guitarist - but we may have to accept that it could be a long time before live music can be done in the same way again. None of us really know what post Covid life will be like and not knowing is the hardest thing.

“However, this business is all about ideas and we’re having all kinds of talks about ways we can operate in the future, how we can make the most of digital experiences and still do what we do best. We have a fantastic team and we will be back as soon as we can.

“My message to people who love the venue is do not forget us - this ship will not go down on my watch.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Q&A: What has changed following Boris Johnson’s latest lockdown announcement?

People will be allowed to sit in the park at a social distance under new lockdown regulations Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Loving tributes paid to ‘sweet and gentle’ radio presenter

Future Radio presenter Lee Staples, who has died in his early 40s. Picture: Future Radio`

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Q&A: What has changed following Boris Johnson’s latest lockdown announcement?

People will be allowed to sit in the park at a social distance under new lockdown regulations Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Loving tributes paid to ‘sweet and gentle’ radio presenter

Future Radio presenter Lee Staples, who has died in his early 40s. Picture: Future Radio`

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

More exercise and some returns to work but no end to lockdown yet, PM announces

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/Downing Street Pool/PA Wire

Schools could turn into ‘Covid swamps’ if June 1 opening goes ahead, Norfolk union warns

Scott Lyons, district secretary of the NEU for Norfolk, has warned schools could turn into 'Covid swamps' Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

What the Prime Minister said about the reopening of schools

Schools are set to reopen to children in a �phased manner� with only certain year groups attending. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24