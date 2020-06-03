N&N reports no new deaths for third day running

Norfolk’s largest hospital has recorded no new new deaths for the third consecutive day.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, along with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, recorded no new deaths on Wednesday.

The hospital also announced that it was currently treating just five patients for the virus.

Figures show that the last reported death at the NNUH was on May 28 and for the QEH 10 days ago on May 23.

There were two further deaths confirmed at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, which occurred on June 1 and June 2, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 114

The newest fatalities brings the number of people to have died from coronavirus to 379.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 335 people have died since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two from the day before. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have been three new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 73.

NHS England confirmed a further 179 people, the youngest aged 12, have died from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.

Of those, four patients aged 73 and 93, had no known underlying health condition.

