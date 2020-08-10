Search

Families boosted by gifts for hospital’s NICU babies

PUBLISHED: 12:39 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 10 August 2020

NNUH NICU sister Kate McColl with some of the donated gifts. Picture: NNUH

NNUH NICU sister Kate McColl with some of the donated gifts. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Hospital staff have been able to capture precious moments for parents when they have been unable to visit their baby after a flurry of donations to its neonatal unit.

A diary entry written by NICU staff to inform families of their little one's progress when they cannot be there. Picture: NNUHA diary entry written by NICU staff to inform families of their little one's progress when they cannot be there. Picture: NNUH

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has received Polaroid films and diaries through the NNUH charity’s Amazon wish list.

Other donations have included footprint and handprint kits to provide families with insight into their little one’s time on the unit when they cannot be there.

Due to the pandemic, visiting restrictions limited the time parents could spend on the unit.

Kate McColl, family care sister on NICU said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support people have given not just to our unit during Covid-19 but across the hospital. The Amazon Wish List is a lovely idea allowing people to buy items directly that will benefit our patients and families.”

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, added: “We are always extremely grateful to the many people who choose gifts from our Amazon list for our amazing teams.

“We know lots of our supporters prefer to choose a gift rather than a donation and this is a great way to support our hospitals – just purchase the gift online and it comes straight to the team which has chosen the item.”

