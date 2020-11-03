Hospital’s plan to make sure patients receive Christmas presents

Published: 7:08 AM November 3, 2020 Updated: 7:14 PM November 21, 2020

Send a Smile for Santa at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Paula Mellor, Bea Smith and Emma McKay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk hospital determined to make sure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day in light of the pandemic has launched its annual campaign.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Charity’s Send a Smile with Santa appeal usually collects more than 1,000 presents to give to patients who cannot be at home.

Due to the pandemic, the charity is asking for people to make donations instead so it can purchase the presents.

The only exception will be gifts for children, which should be new and remain unwrapped, and dropped off to the west inpatients reception between December 1 and 7.

Louise Cook, from the hospital charity, said: “It’s fantastic that people go out and purchase a present, but this year as we look to minimise footfall to the hospital, we hope that people will consider making a donation which we will use to purchase a present.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that people do enjoy choosing and purchasing gifts for our children so we are accepting presents in early December for our youngest patients to give us time to quarantine the items and then wrap them up for each individual child.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ChristmasNNUH to make a donation.