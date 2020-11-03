News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Hospital’s plan to make sure patients receive Christmas presents

person

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:08 AM November 3, 2020    Updated: 7:14 PM November 21, 2020
Send a Smile for Santa at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Paula Mellor, Bea Smith and E

Send a Smile for Santa at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Paula Mellor, Bea Smith and Emma McKay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk hospital determined to make sure every patient receives a present on Christmas Day in light of the pandemic has launched its annual campaign.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Charity’s Send a Smile with Santa appeal usually collects more than 1,000 presents to give to patients who cannot be at home.

Due to the pandemic, the charity is asking for people to make donations instead so it can purchase the presents.

The only exception will be gifts for children, which should be new and remain unwrapped, and dropped off to the west inpatients reception between December 1 and 7.

Louise Cook, from the hospital charity, said: “It’s fantastic that people go out and purchase a present, but this year as we look to minimise footfall to the hospital, we hope that people will consider making a donation which we will use to purchase a present.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that people do enjoy choosing and purchasing gifts for our children so we are accepting presents in early December for our youngest patients to give us time to quarantine the items and then wrap them up for each individual child.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ChristmasNNUH to make a donation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus