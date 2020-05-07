Search

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:11 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 07 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The latest fatality at the NNUH, which was recorded on May 5, brings the hospital’s total to 99.

It was one of five deaths announced on Thursday in Norfolk’s hospitals, as the county’s total rose to 306.

Of the remaining four, one was at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

At the QEH, three patients aged between 46 and 85 being treated in its care died. It brings the hospital’s total to 114.

Caroline Shaw, the hospital’s chief executive, said: “I can confirm that three patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19 – two women and a man, aged between 46 and 85. On behalf of the Trust, I would like to offer my condolences to their relatives and loved ones at this difficult time.”

On Wednesday evening, the hospital featured in a television documentary on Channel 4, following the efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital’s total increased to 93 following the death of a patient on May 5.

A further eight deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex bringing its total to 282. Forty-six Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England confirmed a further 383 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,432.

Patients were aged between 28 and 100 years old.

Of the latest deaths, 41 people aged between 28 and 96 years old had no known underlying health condition.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

