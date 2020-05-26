Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus patient in her 60s dies at N&N

PUBLISHED: 14:58 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 26 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A woman in her 60s has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The woman was being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and had underlying health conditions, a spokesman said.

It brings the death toll at the hospital to 117.

Also on Tuesday, a further two deaths were confirmed at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total number of deaths at the JPUH to 111.

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported no new deaths on Tuesday, with its total number remaining on 135.

Since the start of the pandemic, 363 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 320 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 67 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Musicians come together for track in bid to help save city music pub

Norwich-based rock band Blind Tiger. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger

Hundreds flock to drive-through street food festival

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. Photo: Adam Coulton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Musicians come together for track in bid to help save city music pub

Norwich-based rock band Blind Tiger. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger

Hundreds flock to drive-through street food festival

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. Photo: Adam Coulton

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus patient in her 60s dies at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whittaker will ‘always be thankful’ for his roller-coaster ride at Norwich City

Steven Whittaker, right, celebrates with Cameron Jerome after scoring during Norwich Citys 3-1 Premier League win at Sunderland in August 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s unchartered territory’: Primark’s response to when it will reopen

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

John Lewis announces reopening plans

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24