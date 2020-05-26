Coronavirus patient in her 60s dies at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman in her 60s has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The woman was being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and had underlying health conditions, a spokesman said.

It brings the death toll at the hospital to 117.

Also on Tuesday, a further two deaths were confirmed at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total number of deaths at the JPUH to 111.

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported no new deaths on Tuesday, with its total number remaining on 135.

Since the start of the pandemic, 363 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 320 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 67 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.