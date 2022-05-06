Mystery surrounds loud bang which woke up city households

A mysterious booming sound rang out in the Old Catton area, but no one knows what it was. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Neighbours slumbering peacefully were woken with a start by a "sonic boom" sound this week - though no one knows what the noise was.

Those within a half-mile radius in the Old Catton area were startled by the unidentified sound which rang out on Thursday.

People in Desmond Drive, White Woman Lane and Lodge Lane were among those who heard the bang.

Helen Gray, who lives in Gayton Walk, said the noise "sounded like a super sonic boom". - Credit: Francis Redwood

Helen Gray, 40, who lives in Gayton Walk, was woken by the racket.

She said: "I was just nodding off when I heard this loud bang.

"I woke up quite startled - it sounded like a super sonic boom from where I was.

"It was extremely loud and I was waiting for another but nothing ever came."

The deafening sound could be heard between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Liam Blyth, who lives in Desmond Drive, said him and his partner were "upstairs watching television when suddenly we heard this loud bang". - Credit: Francis Redwood

Liam Blyth, 24, who lives in Desmond Drive, said: "My partner and I were sitting upstairs watching television when suddenly we heard it.

"We both looked out our rear window because that's where it seemed to come from.

"We were looking to see if we could see something - but there wasn't anything.

"It could have possibly been a car backfiring but we didn't hear any cars prior to that.

"We just don't know what it was."

Mark Collins and his partner, who live in Brayfield Way, had just come in from the garden when they heard the din.

The sound was heard around multiple areas of Old Catton, pictured: Desmond Drive. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Mark said: "We heard this bang and thought was an aerial crashing down as someone had put one up earlier that day.

"But when we checked it was still there so we have no idea what it could have been.

"My partner is practically deaf and she heard it - so it was very loud."

And although droves of homes reported hearing the noise, answers as to what caused it have not been forthcoming.

Jane Graham, who lives in White Woman Lane in Old Catton, said the sound was "exceptionally loud". - Credit: Francis Redwood

Jane Graham, 62, who lives in White Woman Lane, said: "I was just sitting in the lounge before I heard this exceptionally loud bang.

"At first I didn't think too much of it - I thought it could've been a massive firework or a car backfiring.

"But when I looked outside I couldn't see anything to suggest it was even that close to me."