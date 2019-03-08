Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Eeerie' sound keeps people awake in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:40 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 11 August 2019

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A mystery noise has been keeping people awake in Norwich.

Described as sounding like an air raid siren or alarm, the "weird mechanical sound" was reportedly heard in the city centre on Saturday night.

But may have been heard on previous evenings too.

You may also want to watch:

With no obvious explanation for the source of the sound, the mystery has led to speculation online as to the what caused the noise.

One woman who reported hearing the sound on Saturday evening posed the question: "Does anyone know anything about the noise that is like an air raid siren?"

Others who also heard it described it the noise as "eerie", "mechanical, high pitched and repetitive", while someone else said it sounded like "industrial machinery".

After much speculation, one popular explanation for the source of the noise was roadworks on St Stephens Road and Ipswich Road.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Fallen tree blocks city centre road

A tree has fallen down in the centre of Norwich blocking St Andrews Road. Picture: Staff

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Fallen tree blocks city centre road

A tree has fallen down in the centre of Norwich blocking St Andrews Road. Picture: Staff

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Paddy’s Pointers: Pride comes after a heavy fall for the Canaries

Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis chops back inside Liverpool's England international Trent Alexander-Arnold Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Memorial motorbike ride for 18-year-old woman who died in car crash

Beth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura Dove

‘Our fans were amazing’ – Canaries players so thankful for support at Liverpool

Max Aarons of Norwich applauds the traveling support of almost 3,000 fans at Anfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Badly parked cars block bus

A stock picture of a Konectbus vehicle. Picture: IAN BURT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists