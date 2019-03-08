'Eeerie' sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A mystery noise has been keeping people awake in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arrggh what IS that drone noise / siren / engineering noise over #Norwich right now and for the last 30 mins?! — liz foley (@LizFfoley) August 10, 2019

Described as sounding like an air raid siren or alarm, the "weird mechanical sound" was reportedly heard in the city centre on Saturday night.

But may have been heard on previous evenings too.

You may also want to watch:

With no obvious explanation for the source of the sound, the mystery has led to speculation online as to the what caused the noise.

One woman who reported hearing the sound on Saturday evening posed the question: "Does anyone know anything about the noise that is like an air raid siren?"

Others who also heard it described it the noise as "eerie", "mechanical, high pitched and repetitive", while someone else said it sounded like "industrial machinery".

After much speculation, one popular explanation for the source of the noise was roadworks on St Stephens Road and Ipswich Road.