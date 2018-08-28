Mystery surrounds shrine that appeared next to Norfolk river

Mystery surrounds a shrine that has appeared in Norfolk.

The memorial, that appeared next to the River Yare in Thorpe Marshes, was first spotted on Thursday, October 18.

It shows the picture of a young man with “dumnezeu sa te ierte” printed on the image.

The phrase is Romanian and translates to “may god forgive you”.

The shrine is also surrounded by lit candles and flowers.

