Mystery surrounds shrine that appeared next to Norfolk river

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 20 October 2018

A shrine has appeared next to the Rive Yare. Picture: Archant

A shrine has appeared next to the Rive Yare. Picture: Archant

Archant

Mystery surrounds a shrine that has appeared in Norfolk.

A shrine has appeared next to the Rive Yare. Picture: Archant

The memorial, that appeared next to the River Yare in Thorpe Marshes, was first spotted on Thursday, October 18.

It shows the picture of a young man with “dumnezeu sa te ierte” printed on the image.

The phrase is Romanian and translates to “may god forgive you”.

The shrine is also surrounded by lit candles and flowers.

A shrine has appeared next to the Rive Yare. Picture: ArchantA shrine has appeared next to the Rive Yare. Picture: Archant

Do you know anything about the shrine or have you spotted it?

Contact Marc.betts@archant.co.uk with your thoughts.

