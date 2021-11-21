Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Mystery surrounds a horsebox that has been abandoned in Norwich car park and has been issued with more than a dozen parking tickets.

The lorry covered in yellow parking fine notices, many dating back months, has been parked in the council-owned Barn Road city centre car park since the start of summer.

Thirteen Parking Charge Notices (PCN) are currently attached to the windscreen of the vehicle, which DVLA records show has also been without road tax since April 1 this year.

Parking fines on horsebox left at Barn Road car park in Norwich and note from its owner. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A handwritten note, which has been on the dashboard of the lorry since it first appeared in the car park, claims the owner is unable to move it because the keys have been lost and they are sourcing replacements.

The name Horse Bus Transport and contact numbers in Surrey appear on the vehicle but it no longer belongs to the equine business.

Derek Whitney, its former owner, based in Epsom, said: “I sold this vehicle about a year ago. I asked the new owner to remove our name and numbers, which he promised to do but hasn’t.

The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“I’ve been contacted by the police on more than one occasion now because of it being left abandoned in Norwich but unfortunately there is nothing I can do about it.

“The fellow who bought it off me said he was a music roadie and I think he planned to convert it to sleep in.”

Mr Whitney said he would be willing to buy back the vehicle which he had previously used to transport horses across Europe.

Clutter inside the cab of horsebox left at Barn Road car park in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The lorry, which is taking up two spaces, appears to have been left during a period when drivers were able to park for free because of Covid-related delays in installing new pay and display machines.

Councils have the powers to remove abandoned vehicles that have not been moved for a long time, do not appear to have an owner, are in poor condition, have been vandalised or are parked in a dangerous position.

Norwich City Council has been approached for comment but was unable to say whether a seven-day removal notice had been issued or if it had plans to remove the lorry.