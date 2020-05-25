The ‘Horsford Banksy’ on his mission to brighten up the street signs in his village
PUBLISHED: 08:18 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 25 May 2020
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak we have seen countless examples of people doing good deeds, from showing love and support to key workers to volunteers looking after those forced to self-isolate.
But one mystery man has come up with a more unconventional way to add a touch of brightness to other people’s lives, by restoring and repainting faded street signs in Horsford, close to Norwich.
Dubbed the “Horsford Banksy”, the man behind the colourful signage, who lives in the village, says he does not want fame or recognition and is only doing it to pass the time and give others something to smile about.
He began with the sign on his own street, after reporting it for its poor condition years earlier.
“I reported our sign three or four years ago because it needed fixing and nothing got done.
“In the end I decided to just do it myself, replacing the posts and everything.”
After painting the sign in bright colours and replacing it, the man was taken aback when he discovered a stranger had posted a photograph on social media, where dozens of people had said how much they liked it.
That inspired him to search for other signs that were looking worse for wear, and to date he has now refurbished and replaced 17 signs in the village, including two painted to mark VE Day and another with a subtle tribute to NHS workers.
It takes around a day to complete each sign, but he says he is happy to do it while he is unable to travel to his usual job in Northamptonshire.
“I’ve been scrubbing the signs, cleaning them up, putting new screws in and colouring them in.
“They look a lot better and it’s nice to change the colour. All around the village some are green and white, some are black and white and some you can’t even read, so there’s a mix there anyway.
“I’ve done 17 signs so far at no cost to the council, and it’s only cost me about £40 in screws and paint. I’m just doing it in my spare time – there are only so many times I can paint the house.”
He used to do similar work on roads across Norfolk in a past job.
“I used to work for Norfolk County Council putting in road signs – that’s how I know what I’m doing,” he said.
“I’m fully qualified and have all the certificates needed, so it’s all safe.”
