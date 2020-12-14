Mystery knitter delivers festive cheer to Norwich street

Published: 12:48 PM December 14, 2020

A mystery knitter has added some festive spirit to the postbox on Trafford Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A mystery knitter has brought Christmas cheer to Norwich after giving a woolly makeover to a post box.

Festive crochet has spruced up a post box on Trafford Road near City College Norwich.

The new adornment over the top of post box features a robin wearing a Santa Claus hat perched next to holly.

The scene is fashioned out of red, white, green and brown wool and appeared on the city centre street some time over the weekend.

On a Norwich Facebook group, a picture of the post box has been liked around 2,000 times and shared nearly 150 times.

A further post box on Unthank Road has also been given a Christmas themed transformation.

Christmas decorations spotted on a post box on Unthank Road in Norwich. - Credit: Joy Crothers

The top of the post box has been covered with gingham fabric with a Father Christmas doll securely strapped in.

Do you know the identity of the mystery knitter? Please email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk